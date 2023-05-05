Submit Release
Eagle Creek road on Craig Mountain closed due to washout

Due to severe runoff over the last week, Eagle Creek road is washed out at mile marker 2.5. The contractor has arrived on site to begin repair work and the road will remain closed including weekends until it is passable. The road will be open on weekends and the original plan of construction, will resume as soon as possible.

Bureau of Land Managment (BLM) crews are currently working to re-survey the area and secure funds for this additional work that will now need to be completed. We realize that this is a large inconvenience to the public users and private landowners in the area. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Contact the Clearwater Region office for more information (208) 799-5010. 

