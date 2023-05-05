SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. - UNFI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of United Natural Foods, Inc. (“UNF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNFI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether UNF and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 8, 2023, UNF reported its financial results for the Company’s second fiscal quarter. Among other items, UNF missed consensus estimates, reduced its outlook for 2023, and pulling its forecast for fiscal 2024. The Company claimed that “profits were challenged as we did not repeat the significant level of procurement gains from rapidly accelerating inflation and inventory gains, due to supply chain volatility, that we experienced in the second quarter of last year.”

On this news, UNF’s stock price fell $11.49 per share, or 28.05%, to close at $29.47 per share on March 8, 2023.

