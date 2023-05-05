Kinarus Therapeutics Reports Key Unaudited Full Year 2022 Figures

Audited full year 2022 annual financial figures due to be reported by end of May 2023

/EIN News/ -- Basel, Switzerland, May 5, 2023 – Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (“Kinarus”) (SIX: KNRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory and ophthalmic diseases, today reported unaudited key financial figures for the year ended 31 December 2022 of Kinarus Therapeutics Group. The audited full year 2022 financial figures are due to be reported by end of May 2023

On 28 April 2023, Kinarus announced that the SIX Exchange Regulation ("SER") approved a deadline extension until the end of May 2023 for the publication of the Kinarus’ 2022 annual report. In its decision, SER asked Kinarus to report unaudited key financial figures for the consolidated financial statements of Kinarus Therapeutics Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 by 5 May 2023. In compliance with SER’s request, Kinarus reported the following figures which have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Unaudited Key Financial Figures for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 for the Consolidated Financial Statements of Kinarus Therapeutics Group

TCHF Loss before financial result, taxes, depreciation and amortization (318) Loss before taxes (39,899) Net loss (34,742) Cash and cash equivalents 1,342 Total assets 14,046 Total equity 6,753

Kinarus is currently finalizing the full year 2022 consolidated financial statements, including its subsidiaries, as well as the other elements of the annual report as required for the financial reporting requirements. Ernst & Young, Kinarus’ auditor is currently working on the audit of the consolidated financial statements prior to their reporting due by end of May 2023.

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus team utilizes its knowledge and drug development competencies to in-license and develop mid-stage clinical assets in which they have identified an increased probability of clinical and regulatory success and a rapid path to market. Kinarus possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone.

