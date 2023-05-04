Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,889 in the last 365 days.

Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

/EIN News/ -- BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 4, 2023. A total of 74,217,761 common shares representing 72.79% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES
 IN FAVOR AGAINST
Number % Number %
Marc Beauchamp 73,067,795 99.72% 201,709 0.28%
Danièle Bergeron 73,108,995 99.78% 160,509 0.22%
Jean Gattuso 73,070,495 99.73% 199,009 0.27%
Robert B. Johnston 70,847,708 96.69% 2,421,796 3.31%
Denis Mathieu 66,219,056 90.38% 7,050,448 9.62%
François R. Roy 73,020,195 99.66% 249,309 0.34%
Warren J. White 73,084,395 99.75% 185,109 0.25%


Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 98.38%.

Approval of Unallocated Options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also voted 76.79% in favour of an ordinary resolution regarding the approval of unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com 		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180

Primary Logo

You just read:

Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more