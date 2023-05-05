Infant Fever Stickers Market Is Thriving Worldwide expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2022 to 2031

Infant Fever Stickers -amr

Increase in awareness toward health benefits such as reduction in pain and increase in mobility & physical activity are the Infant Fever Stickers Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Infant Fever Stickers Market," The Infant Fever Stickers Market Size was valued at $389.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $860 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Infant fever sticks are applied on the forehead, arm, and chest of the children for measuring the temperature. Disposable and reusable infant fever sticker are the types of stickers used in the market.

The market is expanding globally as a result of the product's ease of use, accurate temperature readings, and portability. This sticker was created with kids' preferences and interests in mind. Moreover, rise in development of cutting-edge treatment methods and rising internet usage, the healthcare industry is going through the significant digital transition. As a result, there is a growing demand for cost-effective and intelligent healthcare services.

Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health benefits such as reduction in pain and increase in mobility & physical activity are the Infant Fever Stickers Market Trends to boost the Infant Fever Stickers Market Demand for baby care products in emerging nations. Furthermore, increase has been witnessed in the number of netizens along with rise in internet penetration, which is Infant Fever Stickers Market Opportunity in the market.

Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the infant fever sticker market strategize on promoting their products on various social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the infant fever sticker market sights critical Infant Fever Stickers Market Growth opportunity.

According to the Infant Fever Stickers Market Analysis, the market is segmented into type, application distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into disposable infant fever sticker and reusable infant fever sticker. By application, the market is segmented into hospital, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Turkey, and the rest of LAMEA).

COVID-19 began to spread around the globe in early 2021, infecting millions of people, and major countries globally enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. So, apart from medical supplies and life support products, most industries have been severely impacted, including the infant fever sticker industry. The infant fever sticker market witnessed significant decline as economic growth slowed, but it had been growing at a relatively optimistic rate in the four years preceding COVID-19.

By type, the disposable infant fever sticker segment held the major Infant Fever Stickers Market Share in the market in 2021 owing to rise of innovative treatment technologies and growing internet penetration, due to which the demand for cost-efficient and smart healthcare services also increased.

By distribution channel, the online segment witnessed the major growth rate during the Infant Fever Stickers Market Forecast period. The online segment is estimated to reach $155.0 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America was the prominent market in 2021, garnering maximum share, owing to the presence of huge consumer base and increase in population. Established players, with their major operation in the North America region, dominate the global infant fever sticker market. Strong brand image plays a significant role in the sale of baby care products industry. This has restricted the entry of new players in the market. Intensive campaigning and promotional activities drive the sale of infant fever sticker in the global Infant Fever Stickers Industry.

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the market. The key players in the infant fever sticker market include JMK/IIT Inc., Tempagenix LLC, AMG Medical Inc., Carex Health Brands, ThermometerSite, Medline Industries Inc., FeverMates, Tobbie & Co, Rumble Tuff, MeeMee’s, and Jayem Trade Private Limited.

Key findings of study

By type, the disposable Infant Fever Stickers Market Size was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

By application, the hospital segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

As per the distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 38.2% infant fever sticker share.

