DCS to show appreciation for foster families during National Foster Care Month

Phoenix, AZ (May 2, 2023)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is teaming up with local businesses and organizations once again to give foster families exclusive deals and unique experiences during National Foster Care Month in May. This special event is a way for the state to say "thank you" to the many people who have welcomed Arizona's most vulnerable children and youth into their homes and families.

"We want to take this month to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of foster families who have selflessly opened their homes and hearts to kids in need," said newly-appointed DCS Director David Lujan. "We are grateful for the businesses and organizations in our state who have come together to make this event possible and for the ongoing support of our foster families throughout the year."

The month-long celebration includes a special family event Saturday, May 13 at the Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix. With help from the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Arizona Science Center is providing 1,000 complimentary general admission tickets to foster families across the state — along with discounted admission all month long. Named one of the premier science centers in the nation, foster families will have the opportunity to enjoy exhibits for all ages like Mission Future - Arizona 2045, Good Vibrations: Where Science Gets Loud, and The W.O.N.D.E.R. Center.

"Arizona Science Center is dedicated to supporting Arizona's youth," said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. "We look forward to opportunities that ensure science is accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for all.

Additional Foster Care Month offers* for Arizona foster families include:

“We are extremely grateful to these community organizations for helping us say thank you to the families who foster children in a safe and loving environment,” said Cynthia Weiss, director of communications for DCS.

“When you foster a child, you create a brighter future for all of Arizona.” There are 10,500 children in Arizona’s foster care system. DCS’ main goal is to place these children in a safe and loving family setting until they can safely go home to their parents. If children are unable to reunite with their parents, DCS works to connect them with loving, adoptive families.

To learn more about fostering, visit dcs.az.gov/foster.