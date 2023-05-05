Global Aerial Imaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030 - Rising Investments in Startups

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerial Imaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerial Imaging Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Aerial Imaging estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

UAV & Drone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $843.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR

The Aerial Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$843.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Aerial Imaging Maintains Resilience amid the Pandemic

Communication Technologies Facilitate Surveying Activities Amidst the Pandemic

With More than Bird's Eye View, Aerial Imaging Assists Local Governments Make Informed Decisions

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Aerial Imaging: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Challenges

North America Remains Frontrunner in Global Aerial Imaging Market

Aerial Imaging Technology Witnesses Major Leap Forward with Drones

with Drones Aerial & Satellite Imagery: Primary Merits & Limitations

Factors Influencing Selection of Aerial & Satellite Imagery

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Investments in Startups

Surveying & Mapping Industry Observes Paradigm Shift towards Aerial Imaging

Aerial Photogrammetry for Mapping Applications

Drones for Surveying & Mapping Workflows

The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change Drives Demand for Aerial Imaging

Aerial Imagery Helps Better Preparedness in Event of Natural Catastrophes

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness

Addressing Gaps with Remote Sensing

Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Growing Application Areas

Aerial Imaging Makes Big Wave in Construction Sector amid COVID-19 to Overcome Inherent Operational Issues

Aerial Imaging Presents Holistic Mapping Solution for Diverse Industries

Unprecedented Catastrophes Make Insurers to Bet on Aerial Imaging to Analyze Effect of Natural Disasters

Drone Usage for Aerial Imaging Gains Traction in Insurance Industry

Aerial Imaging to Help Scientists Estimate River Discharge

Expanding Population and Rising Demand for Food Fuel Adoption of Agricultural Aerial Imaging Systems

Startups from across the World Developing Innovative Aerial Imaging Solutions for the field of Agriculture

Labor Shortage in Agriculture to Drive Increased Uptake of Aerial Imaging

Growing Attention Towards Precision Farming Benefits Uptake

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

Real Estate Industry Leverages Aerial Imaging Technology

Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises

Factors Set to Favor and Positively Influence Drone-based Aerial Imaging

Key Challenges

An Insight into Technological Advancements in Aerial Imaging

Drone Cameras Get Smarter

3D Aerial Modeling with Drones

360 VR Drone Cameras

Vertical Drone Cameras

Advances Related to Software, Sensors and AI

Aerial Imaging to Embrace AI

Surveying and Mapping Services find Significance for Smart City Initiatives

Aerial Imagery for Border Enforcement & Migration Surveillance

Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Aerial Imaging in Energy & Utilities Industry

Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Aerial Imaging in Utilities

Aerial Imaging Brims with Huge Potential for Efficient Deployment of Solar Projects

Aerial Photography for Different Phases of Solar Projects

Oil & Gas Industry: Aerial imaging Helps Surveillance of Critical Assets and Remote Sites

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)

3D Robotics

Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airobotics

Blom Norway AS

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.,

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Datumate

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

EagleView Technologies, Inc.

Fugro N.V.

Getmapping PLC,

Global UAV Technologies Ltd

Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.

Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc.

Kucera International Inc.

Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Nearmap Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

PrecisionHawk

Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sky-Watch A/S

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Yuneec International

