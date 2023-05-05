Automotive Smart Lighting Market Size and Share: Analysis and Growth Projections, Reaching USD 10.1 Billion by 2032

TOKYO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Smart Lighting Market Size accounted for USD 4.4 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 10.1 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Automotive Smart Lighting Market Highlights and Statistics:

In 2022, the worldwide Automotive Smart Lighting market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion, and it is projected to expand to USD 10.1 Billion by 2032. The market is estimated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during this period.

In 2022, the European market for automotive smart lighting achieved a valuation of more than $ 1.6 billion.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to experience a growth rate exceeding 9% from 2023 to 2032.

With regards to the type of vehicle, the sub-segment for passenger cars generated revenue exceeding US$ 3.4 billion in 2022.

Concerning technology, the LED sub-segment dominated the market share, accounting for over 80% in 2022.



Automotive Smart Lighting Market Report Coverage:

Market Automotive Smart Lighting Market Automotive Smart Lighting Market Size 2022 USD 4.4 Billion Automotive Smart Lighting Market Forecast 2032 USD 10.1 Billion Automotive Smart Lighting Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 8.% Automotive Smart Lighting Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Automotive Smart Lighting Market Base Year 2022 Automotive Smart Lighting Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Technology, By Application, By Sales Channel, And By Geography Automotive Smart Lighting Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Continental AG, Cree, Inc., Flex Ltd., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Osram GmbH, Philips Lighting BV, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Valeo S.A., Varroc Lighting Systems, and ZKW Group. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automotive Smart Lighting Market Analysis:

The global Automotive Smart Lighting market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for safety and comfort features in automobiles. Automotive smart lighting systems offer improved energy efficiency, visibility and aesthetic appeal, making them a popular choice among consumers. The market is estimated to reach significant milestones in terms of revenue and size in the years to come, as more automobile manufacturers adopt these technologies in their vehicles.

Several factors are driving the growth of the automotive smart lighting market, including advancements in LED and OLED technologies, growing concerns regarding road safety, and the increasing demand for luxury and premium cars. However, challenges such as high cost of installation and maintenance, and complexity in integrating with other systems, are expected to hinder market growth to some extent.

Key players in the automotive smart lighting market are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Additionally, collaborations and partnerships among players are expected to drive market growth, particularly in emerging economies. Overall, the market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the years to come.

Automotive Smart Lighting Market Trends:

OLED Lighting: Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) are a type of lighting technology that offers better energy efficiency and design flexibility than traditional lighting systems. OLEDs are increasingly being used in automotive smart lighting systems.



Laser Headlights: Laser headlights offer improved visibility and longer range compared to traditional headlights. These headlights are also more energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan.

Light-based Communication: Automotive smart lighting systems are being used for light-based communication between vehicles, such as for signaling lane changes or approaching emergency vehicles.

Autonomous Lighting: Autonomous lighting systems use sensors and cameras to detect the driver's position and adjust the lighting accordingly.

Integrated Lighting: Lighting systems are being integrated with other systems in the car, such as the audio system and navigation system, to offer a more holistic user experience.

Smart Sensors: Smart sensors are being used to detect the driver's position and adjust the lighting accordingly, improving safety and comfort.

Energy Harvesting: Automotive smart lighting systems are being developed to harvest energy from the car's vibrations and movement, improving energy efficiency.

Green Lighting: Green lighting systems use sustainable and eco-friendly materials and technologies to reduce the environmental impact of automotive smart lighting.

Ambient Lighting: Ambient lighting refers to the use of colored or mood lighting to create a comfortable and personalized environment in the car's interior.



Growth Dynamics in the Automotive Smart Lighting Market:

Advancements in LED Technology: The evolution of LED technology has played a significant role in the growth of the automotive smart lighting market. The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions has led to the usage of LED technology, which has superior lighting capabilities and a longer lifespan.

Demand for Luxury Cars: The growth of the automotive smart lighting market can be attributed to the increasing demand for luxury cars that come equipped with advanced lighting systems. Luxury cars are equipped with premium lighting systems that offer enhanced aesthetics and functionality.

Advancements in Smart Lighting Solutions: The increasing adoption of smart lighting solutions that offer advanced functionalities such as automatic brightness control and color adjustment has contributed to the growth of the automotive smart lighting market.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles has led to the development of new lighting solutions that are designed to improve the energy efficiency of these vehicles.

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Aesthetics: The growing demand for aesthetically pleasing vehicles has led to the usage of advanced lighting solutions that enhance the overall appearance of the vehicle.

Integration of Advanced Sensors: The integration of advanced sensors such as LiDAR and cameras with lighting systems has opened up new avenues for growth in the automotive smart lighting market.

Rising Demand for Connected Cars: The increasing demand for connected cars has led to the development of smart lighting solutions that can be controlled through mobile devices.

Use of Advanced Materials: The use of advanced materials such as OLEDs and micro-LEDs has led to the development of innovative lighting solutions that offer improved performance and functionality.

Automotive Smart Lighting Market: Reasons for Slowdown:

High initial costs of automotive smart lighting systems could limit adoption by cost-sensitive consumers and manufacturers.

Dependence on automotive market trends and consumer preferences for specific lighting features could impact the growth of the market.

The high complexity of the technology and the need for skilled technicians to install and maintain the system could limit market growth.

The limited range of applications and use cases for automotive smart lighting systems could limit market growth.

Economic downturns or recessions could impact consumer demand for new vehicles with advanced lighting systems, slowing down market growth.

Supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, and manufacturing issues could impact the availability and affordability of automotive smart lighting systems.

Competition from established automotive lighting manufacturers and new market entrants could impact market share and growth potential.

Environmental concerns related to the production and disposal of automotive lighting systems could impact market growth and demand.

Dependence on the automotive industry's overall performance and trends could impact the growth of the automotive smart lighting market.



Segmentation of the Automotive Smart Lighting Market:

Based on Type of vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Based on Application

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Based on Technology of smart lighting

Based on Sales channel

Automotive Smart Lighting Market Regional Analysis:

Europe is the largest market for Automotive Smart Lighting, due to stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety and emissions. The presence of huge automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the region is also expected to drive growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for luxury cars and advanced features is estimated to fuel market growth in Europe.

Automotive Smart Lighting market share for the North American region is also one of the largest worldwide in revenue terms, due to the presence of key players, advanced technological capabilities, and high disposable income among consumers. The growth of electric and autonomous vehicles in the region is also expected to drive demand for smart lighting systems.

Automotive Smart Lighting Market share for the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, due to increasing demand for advanced safety features, rising disposable income, and growing awareness regarding vehicle safety. The region is also witnessing an increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which is analyzed to further drive market growth.

The MEA and South American regional markets have a smaller Automotive Smart Lighting market share, due to luxury cars being in demand and increasing investment in the automotive sector. The region is also witnessing increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which is analyzed to drive demand for smart lighting systems.

Key Players in the Automotive Smart Lighting Market:

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo S.A., Osram Licht AG, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Varroc Lighting Systems, Lumileds Holding B.V., Phoenix Lamps Limited, Texas Instruments Inc., Flex Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Cree Inc., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A., Harison Toshiba Lighting Corp., Neolite ZKW Lightings Pvt. Ltd., SL Corporation, TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd. and Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.

