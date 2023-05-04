Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Gulabird village of Lachin district

The foundation stone for the village of Gulabird of the Lachin district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev briefed the Azerbaijani President on the work to be done in the village.

A total of 581 families are scheduled to be settled in the village. The total projected area of the village is 172 hectares. The village will have two-room, three-rom, four-room and five-room houses as well as a 432-seat school and a 80-seat kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Gulabird.