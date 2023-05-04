Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Gulabird village of Lachin district

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 17:25

The foundation stone for the village of Gulabird of the Lachin district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony.

Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPS Rovshan Rzayev briefed the Azerbaijani President on the work to be done in the village.

A total of 581 families are scheduled to be settled in the village. The total projected area of the village is 172 hectares. The village will have two-room, three-rom, four-room and five-room houses as well as a 432-seat school and a 80-seat kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Gulabird.

