Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 1st residential quarter in the city of Gubadli.

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 17:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 1st residential quarter in the city of Gubadli.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev informed the head of state about the residential quarter.

The residential quarter occupies an area of about 2,6 hectares. A total of 156 apartments comprised of 48 two-room, 68 three-room, 20 four-room, and 20 five-room will be built in the residential quarter.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the 1st residential quarter in the city of Gubadli.

