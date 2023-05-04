Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the 91-bed Central Hospital in the city of Gubadli
AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 17:44
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the 91-bed Central Hospital in the city of Gubadli.
The head of state was informed of the hospital project.
The hospital will be built on an area of more than 4.5 hectares.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hospital.