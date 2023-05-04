President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mahruzlu village of the Gubadli district.

The head of state was informed about the project of the village.

More than 2,700 people (690 families) are planned to be settled in the Mahruzlu village, which is located 19 kilometers from the Gubadli district center. The total projected area of the village is 197 hectares. The first phase will see the construction of 145 houses and settlement of 649 people.

A video highlighting the development plan of the village was screened.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Mahruzlu village.