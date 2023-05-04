Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,708 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev participated in groundbreaking ceremony for administrative building in city of Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 18:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the administrative building in the city of Zangilan.

The head of state was informed of the project.

The building will house training and meeting rooms as well as multipurpose work space for local divisions of state and governmental organizations.

After getting acquainted with the project, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the administrative building.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev participated in groundbreaking ceremony for administrative building in city of Zangilan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more