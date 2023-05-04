Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for hotel complex in Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the hotel complex in Zangilan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the ceremony.

Head of the President’s Administrative Services Department Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state about the project of the complex.

The hotel complex will offer all conditions for the comfortable rest of visitors. It will feature 110 suits, conference and banquet halls, a restaurant and an entertainment zone for kids, indoor and outdoor pools, as well as 15 cottages.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the hotel complex.