Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Zangilan District Central Hospital

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 18:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Zangilan District Central Hospital.

The head of state was informed of the project of the hospital building.

The hospital occupies a total area of 4.5 hectares. The 91-bed hospital will be fitted with the most modern medical equipment.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Zangilan District Central Hospital.

