Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Jahangirbeyli village in Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - 04 May 2023, 18:25

The ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Jahangirbayli of the Zangilan district has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The video of the village development plan was screened first.

The head of state was informed about the work to be done in the village.

The projected area of the village is 179.5 hectares. The village is scheduled to accommodate 2520 people (573 families) in the long run. The first phase will see the construction of a total of 242 houses for 1200 residents.

The facilities at the village will include a school, kindergarten, administrative building, community club, guest house, multipurpose building, etc.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Jahangirbayli.

