Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Shukurbayli village

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - A ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Shukurbayli of the Jabrayil district has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The village is scheduled to accommodate 1,042 people. The total projected area of the village is 298 hectares. The first phase will see the construction of 635 houses.

The facilities at the village will include a school, kindergarten, administrative building, community club, shopping center, medical point, mosque, guest house, etc.

