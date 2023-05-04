Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,770 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Khorovlu village

AZERBAIJAN, May 4 - A ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Horovlu of the Jabrayil district has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

First, a video highlighting the future view of the village was screened.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The total projected area is 248.1 hectares. The village is scheduled to accommodate 3,470 people (867 families) in the long run. The first phase will see the construction of a total of 334 houses for 1,395 residents.

The village will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, community club, medical point and a guest house.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Horovlu village.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev lays foundation for Khorovlu village

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more