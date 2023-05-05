Submit Release
Short traffic delays expected as work resumes on US14/16/20 west of Cody near Yellowstone

Corrective actions to pavement placed last summer has started on 10.25 miles of US14/16/20 directly east of the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

The $5.4 million pavement improvement project, west of Cody, is in its final stages, and remaining work prior to the June 30 contract completion date will include installation of asphalt curb in select locations and chip sealing of the newly-paved highway.

"By contract, all work is required to be completed by June 30," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Any motorist delays should be short."

The project is located west of Cody between Yellowstone National Park and Cody from milepost 0.00 (Yellowstone's East Entrance) and extending east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).

Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

 

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220, or by email

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

