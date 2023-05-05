Mid-May start planned for highway/bridge improvements on US26/287 in Buffalo Valley

A US26/287 asphalt pavement overlay and bridge rehabilitation on the Buffalo Fork of the Snake River bridge are the focus of a $5.52 million project west of Togwotee Pass in Teton County.

"Subcontractor Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne is planning to start with structure rehabilitation on the Buffalo Fork bridge on May 16," said Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton. "Motorists should expect a one-lane closure that will be controlled by portable traffic signals, and delays of up to 10 minutes."

Prime contractor is Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, of Afton.

Rehabilitation of the Buffalo Fork bridge is expected to continue through the end of August.

Avail Valley Construction is scheduled to begin paving the 5.33-mile project in mid-September. Chip sealing is scheduled in June 2024.

The scope of road and bridge improvements include asphalt pavement surfacing, bridge rehabilitation, milling, chip sealing and other work between mileposts 2.2 (Grand Teton National Park boundary) to milepost 7.53.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, on Dec. 15, 2022. Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341, or by email

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.