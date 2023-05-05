Submit Release
May 18 Lander public meeting focuses on 2023 Lander-area projects

A pair of 2023 highway projects will be the focus of a 6:30 p.m. May 18 public information meeting at Lander City Hall.

Lander residents/motorists are encouraged to attend the Thursday, May 18, public information meeting.

Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, of Afton is the prime contractor on the $2.9 million WY789 Lander-Hudson State School Section project on the north edge of Lander, and Avail is also the prime contractor on the $4.95 million US287/WY789 Muddy Gap-Lander/Lyons Valley Section south of Lander.

Both projects carry contract completion dates of Oct. 31, 2023.

The work north of Lander on WY789 includes asphalt pavement surfacing, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 1.4 miles of WY789 beginning at milepost 80.97 – the traffic signal at the intersection of US287 and WY789.

The work south of Lander includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, bridge rehabilitation, chip sealing, sidewalk, curb and gutter, milling, grading and other work on 5.8 miles of US287/WY789 between Lander and Rawlins Junction.

"The prime contractor will be at the meeting to discuss the work schedule for these projects in 2023. There will be disruptions to traffic movements during the highway improvement projects, including some delays," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander. "Please plan to attend this public meeting, and feel free to ask any/all questions. We want Lander citizens to understand these 2023 projects prior to their start."

Citizens with questions should direct questions to Smith at Lander's WYDOT office, (307) 332-4151.

