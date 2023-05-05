Idaho Travel Council MeetingMay04

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at the Idaho State Capitol in Senate Committee Room WW17 (700 W. Jefferson, Boise, ID) on May 4, 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and May 5, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MT.
The meeting agenda includes lodging tax collection and agency of record updates followed by grant updates, grant presentations and discussion on May 4, with the grant presentations and discussion continuing on May 5.
View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.
