Manchin Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Create Temporary Border Management Authority

May 04, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) joined Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and John Cornyn (R-TX) to introduce bipartisan legislation resembling the operations of Title 42, giving the Administration a two-year temporary expulsion authority for migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. without inspection or proper documents.

“It is truly a shame we continue to govern from crisis to crisis. Despite ample notice about the pending expiration of Title 42, the Administration has failed to properly secure our southern border. The immigration crisis is only getting worse and our broken immigration system is ill-equipped to handle it. Our bipartisan legislation creates a two-year temporary solution to prevent a complete collapse at our southern border. Now, our political leaders must put partisanship aside to finally secure our border, establish a reliable visa program and ensure the American Dream is possible to everyone who follows the law and is willing to work hard,” said Senator Manchin.

The Senators’ bipartisan bill provides protections for migrants whose return would threaten their life, freedom, or expose them to torture, and also allows case-by-case exemptions for migrants with acute medical needs.

The legislation does not extend Title 42, but rather creates a similar system giving the Administration time to develop and implement a realistic plan to manage the increased levels of migration.

Click HERE to view the Senators’ legislation.