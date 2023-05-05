Smith Names Raymond Cheung Director of Credit, Asia

Raymond will oversee Smith's credit initiatives in the region

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Raymond Cheung to the position of Director of Credit, Asia. In this role, Raymond will manage and direct Smith's Credit and Accounts Receivable teams in Asia while developing strong business relationships, both internally and externally.

"Smith has built a strong financial foundation to support our business and grow our customer base through careful fiscal management and diligent risk assessment," said Raymond. "I look forward to supporting our Asia Credit team members as we work together to achieve another record-breaking year!"

Raymond joined Smith in 2015 as a Senior Credit Analyst at Smith's Asian headquarters in Hong Kong before being promoted to Credit Manager later that year. In that time, the Credit team in Asia grew eightfold to meet Smith's increasing demand. Raymond's two decades of experience in the financial field will help him to maximize the company's business opportunities in the region while minimizing credit risk and monitoring cash flow.

"Raymond is an outstanding team member with innovative ideas, and he has made significant contributions to the performance of the Credit and Accounts Receivable teams in Hong Kong," said Charlene Birkhoff, Vice President of Credit at Smith. "His excellent accounts-receivable record, supported by good credit-risk analysis and decision-making abilities, assisted our Asian traders and enabled them to successfully expand their business during the challenging and busy times we have faced in recent years. I am excited to see even more exceptional achievements from Raymond and his team as he takes on this new opportunity."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 19 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.8 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

