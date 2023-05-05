Attendees of the 6th Annual PenCraft Book Awards Dinner and Ceremony for Literary Excellence

The 2022 6th Annual PenCraft Book Awards Dinner and Ceremony for Literary Excellence was held on April 3rd, 2023 at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Lake Charles, LA. Esteemed authors from across the US attended. This was the first PenCraft Book Awards Ceremony since Covid restrictions were lifted. The Pencraft Book Award staff takes great pride in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of its winning authors.

Esteemed authors from across the US attended, including Michael Hebert, whose book *Ever Vigilant* won the coveted Best Book of the Year award. *Ever Vigilant* is a captivating narrative of Hebert's year in Vietnam, providing a unique perspective on the daily activities of soldiers assigned to heavily armed patrol boats stationed at the obscure and remote outpost of Vung Ro Bay along the South China Sea.

This event was a celebration of the exceptional literary talent and dedication of authors who challenge our perspectives and broaden our understanding of our world.

Attendees from various states and genres gathered in anticipation of the awards ceremony. One notable guest, Ja-Ne de Abreu, traveled from Hawaii to accept her first-place award for her book, Sassy Food. Another distinguished guest, Cathy Post, hailing from Lake Charles, LA, brought a seven-person entourage to celebrate her win for "Red Cagle."

We were honored to have Dr. Linda Holloway from Alabama join us. Dr. Holloway is the acclaimed author of "Little Miss Linda Speaks Out about Sickle Cell Disease," a work that has earned her numerous awards. Also joining the celebration was Dr. Dennis Ross from Wichita, Kansas. Dr. Ross is the author of "The Perfect Match," a suspenseful book that earned him first place in its category. These talented authors added prestige to our event and reminded us of literature's vital role in our lives.

Vera Richard Harris of Forney, Texas, the 1st place award winner, won with a touching tribute to the superpowers of mothers in her book "My Mom Has Super Powers." This heartwarming and well-written book is the perfect gift for mothers and mother figures on their special day. Harris's talent as a writer is evident from the first page, and her ability to capture the essence of motherhood is simply unmatched.

We were proud to have Marjorie Herrera Lewis from Grapevine, Texas, a multi-award winner for her book, "When the Men Were Gone," which sublimely weaves together the thrilling world of high school football and the complexities of gender politics during wartime.

This year, a group of winning fiction books delivered a sobering message about society's perilous state and the ordinary person's discontent. Their diverse stories ranged from political thrillers to dystopian futures. This theme was personified by the literary works of Mikael Carlson's *Justifiable Deceit*, David Rabin's *In Danger of Judgement*, Bob Zeidman's *Animal Lab*, David Dorrough's *Revolution*, and Rick Treon's *Divided States*. Each award-winning book offers a captivating narrative of a bleak portrait of a world in turmoil, corrupted by forces that prize power and control above justice and human welfare. Their tales warn us that we must confront harsh truths and make difficult choices before it is too late to change course. These authors came from Amarillo, Texas, Dunwoody, Georgia, New Boston, Michigan, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Danbury, Connecticut.

Two winning authors were lawyers - Chris Leibig from Alexandria, Virginia, the author of Almost Damned, and Sharon Kirklin Middleton of Dallas, Texas, with her winning books Diary of the Reluctant Duchess and Path of the Guiding Light.

A couple of very interesting authors were Doug Dorsey, a former police officer from Ponte Vedra, Florida, with his book, "Kick Ball Slay," a murder mystery involving West Coast Swing. And Scott Newman from New York who wrote the book, "The Night Before – The Morning After," tales of his scandalous romantic entanglements, improbable encounters, and outrageous travel stories.

On the spiritual side, "Keeping Up With God," by Donnetta Wilhelm from Aurora, Colorado, and Jessi Hersey from Windsor, Colorado, the author of "Lil Soul My Journey Back to Faith," provided a more balanced view of life and its meaning at the PenCraft Book Award ceremony. Another award-winning book about faith was represented by Rockville, Maryland professor Roni Rosenthal with her book, "Where the Lilacs Bloom Once Again: Friddie's Story." A sad story of survival and war.

The Young Adult and Coming of Age genres were well represented by four award-winning books that perfectly capture the essence of youthfulness and growing up. Among them are two stellar works, _Keeper of the Hourglass - Apius's Revenge_ by G.L. Garrett of Niskayuna, New York, and _Burning Bright_ by Michele Kwasniewski from San Clemente, California. With themes ranging from revenge to the trials and tribulations of stardom, these authors truly captured the spirit of their respective genres.

Another California author attending the function was Stefanie Chu, from San Rarnon, who penned the "Knights of the Alliance." Chu's tale transports readers to a fantasy world filled with political struggles, fighting, and heart-warming friendships.

New Hartford, Connecticut author Kiersten Schiffer wrote "The Playlist Diaries Book 1." It is a captivating novel that captures the essence of first love in rural Indiana during the early 1980s. Moreover, Schiffer masterfully incorporates Rolling Stones songs into the storyline, offering a unique and immersive reading experience.

Rox Burkey from Dallas, Texas Co-authored "The Enigma Threat." We were lucky to have half of the Breakfield and Burkey writing team at our event. Rox Burkey discussed the new perceived threat to the world, artificial Intelligence (AI).

Colleyville, Texas's author, Jody Hadlock, talked about her award-winning book, "The Lives of Diamond Bessie." It's a well-crafted novel set against the backdrop of 19th-century America. It follows the life of a headstrong and determined woman whose beliefs and values are constantly tested by societal constraints.

Another one of our winning authors from the Centennial State was Linnea Tanner from the town of Windsor. Her winning book, "Amulet's Rapture," the third installment in the "Curse of Clansmen and Kings" series, is a gripping fictional tale of Celtic and Roman mythology. The story explores the consequences of the meeting between the two great cultures, as the clash between Rome and Britannia threatens to tear the world apart.

David Hearne, Editor in Chief of the PenCraft Book Awards organization, stated, "Our PenCraft Awards staff take great pride in recognizing and celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of our winning authors. Their contributions to the world of literature are nothing short of exceptional. We eagerly anticipate their future works and can't wait to see what literary masterpieces they will produce next."

