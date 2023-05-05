Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNRG – Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 1st quarter 2023 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its 1st quarter 2023 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Participant Dial-In Details:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Access Code: 018965

Telephone Replay Details:
Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 11:59 PM EDT
US Toll Free:             1 866 813 9403
Canada:                    1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 762434

Hallador Energy Company is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit www.halladorenergy.com.



Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504

