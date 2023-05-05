Organica Naturals CBD Introduces Game-Changing Subzero Extraction To Its Product Line

U.S.-based manufacturer, The Organica Company leads the way with new and improved CBD products that deliver on their full spectrum promises. The key to its latest cutting-edge innovation is subzero extraction technology that truly breaks the mold, producing CBD extracts with 200% or more minor cannabinoids and up to 90% improved phytochemical diversity.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S.-based manufacturer, The Organica Company leads the way with new and improved CBD products that deliver on their full spectrum promises.

The key to its latest cutting-edge innovation is subzero extraction technology that truly breaks the mold, producing CBD extracts with 200% or more minor cannabinoids and up to 90% improved phytochemical diversity.

"Phytochemical diversity is crucial to making the best organic CBD," says Cooper Nguyen, Chief Science Officer at The Organica Company. "The more cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and polyphenols present in the final CBD extract, the more effectively it promotes benefits through a natural phenomenon scientists call the entourage effect."

Ngyuen adds, "We call our new and improved formulas true full spectrum CBD."

Leading Us Into the Future of CBD with Subzero Extraction

True full spectrum CBD made the Organica Naturals way means raw cannabis plants do not have to be obliterated before undergoing extraction. Instead, they are hand-harvested whole, so the plants look just like they would in the field. And that's a big deal, according to Nguyen:

"Other extraction methods, like CO2 gas, for example, pulverize the plant into a powdery-like substance before extracting CBD. Unfortunately, consumers don't realize they are missing out on many of the fragile plant medicines that get destroyed in that process."

"That's what makes the new and improved Organica Naturals full spectrum CBD so revolutionary," Nguyen explains, adding, "Subzero manufacturing and extraction are the future of the CBD industry."

Benefits of Subzero CBD Manufacturing: The Perfect Phytochemical Fingerprint

What's it take to make a true full spectrum CBD oil?

It starts with the adage: location, location, location. Organica Naturals CBD is grown in Colorado's cool, dry, invigorating mountain air. It's the optimal climate for cultivating cannabis, and the low humidity ensures a high-yield crop rich in flavor with maximum naturally occurring cannabinoid concentrations.

Organica Naturals CBD is extracted using a subzero single-pass process with USDA-certified organic food-grade ethanol derived from sugar cane.

Subzero extraction ensures that elements like heat, air, and time don't negatively impact pharmacologically-active plant medicines in delicate leaves and inflorescences. In addition, a single pass means the raw cannabis material and resulting extract are processed only once. Both elements are critical to retaining the complete phytochemical profile of the cannabis plant in the final CBD extract.

Organica Naturals product potencies range from 1000 to 5000 mg — the strongest organic CBD anywhere. Alternatively, THC-free versions of Organica Naturals broad spectrum CBD are available for consumers who love the benefits of CBD but don't care for THC.

People — and Pets — Simply Can't Get Enough

It's not only humans left wanting more Organica Naturals CBD. Pets love the new and improved veterinary products, too!

Dog, cat, and horse owners trust the Organica Naturals brand to deliver everything nature intended and nothing it didn't with third-party, lab-tested accuracy.

Veterinary CBD product potencies range from 1000 to 5000 mg, depending on the size and weight of the animal. CBD oil for horses is a preferred choice among equine professionals across the country.

The future of the CBD industry is here, and it's certainly looking bright

CBD science is constantly changing and improving. When asked what the future holds, Ngyuen confidently declares, "You can trust The Organica Company will remain at the forefront of science-based cannabis innovation — and in the case of our new, advanced subzero extraction process, the cannabis revolution."

Organica Naturals CBD is USDA-certified organic according to National Organic Program (NOP) standards. Products are manufactured in FDA-registered, U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, and Non-GMO project-verified production facilities.

Pull Quote

"Subzero manufacturing and extraction are what make the new and improved Organica Naturals full spectrum CBD so revolutionary."

Media Contact

Pia Carlson, The Organica Company, 1 800-617-5389, media@organicanaturals.com, https://www.organicanaturals.com/

Twitter

SOURCE The Organica Company