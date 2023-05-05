CHEGG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Chegg, Inc. on Behalf of Chegg Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") CHGG on behalf of Chegg stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Chegg has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 6, 2023, after the markets closed, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the call, an analyst asked Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig whether, as a result of ChatGPT, Chegg was "seeing any impact on [its] business in terms of new subscriber growth or returning subscribers." Rosensweig responded, "No. Nothing at all that is noticeable. And obviously, we're going to track it, but we've seen nothing."

Then, on April 17, 2023, Chegg announced the launch of CheggMate, a new AI-enhanced learning service build on the most advanced model of ChatGPT (GPT-4).

Then, on May 1, 2023, Chegg held a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call, Rosensweig stated that "since March, we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth."

On this news, Chegg's stock price fell $8.52 per share, or 48.41%, to close at $9.08 per share on May 2, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504006042/en/