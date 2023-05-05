Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, May 5, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
5:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for London, United Kingdom.
|
|
Canada Reception Centre
|
|
190 Clear Skies Private
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
