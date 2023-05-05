The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ian Amor as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the Computer Entertainment Industry

OLATHE, Kan., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ian Amor is acknowledged as a Distinguished Professional for his contributions to the Computer Entertainment Industry.

Mr. Amor pursued an education at the Johnson County Community College, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science in software development in 2017. He has continued to add to his scholarship by completing coursework in information technology at the New Horizons Computer Learning Centers in 2020.

Known among his peers as an expert in the field, Mr. Amor specializes in computer entertainment and has been an arcade technical support technician at Amusement Connect LLC since 2021. He is also the founder of MindSetEntrepreneur, which he opened in 2020. In this role, he is responsible for general business operations of the company, including sales and social media marketing strategies, as well as product changes and updates management. Mr. Amor is also a contract quality assurance tester at Keywords Studios PLC since 2016 and at DAQA since 2016.

Having exceptional diversified experience, Mr. Amor began his career working as a supervisor and a trainer for Amazon Inc. from 2015 to 2016. He then served as a vending associate at the Johnson County Community College from 2017 until 2019 and was also an attendant at the City of Kansas Overland Park during the same time. He pursued a career with the Kansas Army National Guard and gained further expertise as a test center administrator at United Training partnered with Prometric.

A testament to his expertise and experience, Mr. Amor has been featured in the VoyageKC magazine. He attributes much of his success to his diverse background, self-awareness, tenacity, and ability to surround himself with like-minded and goal-oriented individuals and entrepreneurs. Looking toward the future, Mr. Amor aspires to expand the scope of his company and hopes to continue advancing within Amusement Connect LLC.

Aside from his professional career, Mr. Amor contributes to various organizations, including the Defenders of Wildlife foundation.

