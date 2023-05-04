Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to offenses that occurred on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the Seventh District.

Robbery of an Establishment (Fear)

At approximately 4:36 pm, the suspect entered an establishment and approached the victim who is an employee, in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The suspect demanded property from the employee. The employee did not comply. The suspect fled the scene.

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking)

At approximately 4:38 pm the suspect approached a victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspect demanded money from the victim and attempted to open their car door. The victim did not comply and drove away. The suspect fled the scene.

Robbery (Fear)

At approximately 4:46 pm the suspect approached the victim in the 2800 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The suspect demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.