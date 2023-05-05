Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of 36th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened them. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

 

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

