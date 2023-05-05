Derby Barracks/Triple Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5002101
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/4/23, approximately 1530 hours
STREET: VT Rte 14 N
TOWN: Albany
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Griggs Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Overcast, dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Withheld
PASSENGER: Withheld
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Sonic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal/Fatal
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Withheld
PASSENGER: Withheld
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal/Serious
HOSPITAL: NA/UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, Troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks and Crash Reconstruction Team, responders from the Albany and Irasburg Fire Departments and Orleans Emergency Unit, and a deputy from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury on VT 14N in the town of Albany.
Upon arrival, both occupants of vehicle 1 were pronounced deceased. Two occupants of vehicle 2 were extricated from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The operator of vehicle 2 was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter despite lifesaving efforts. The passenger of vehicle 2 was airlifted from the scene by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter and is in stable condition with serious injury. This incident resulted in an approximately 3.5 hour road closure.
Preliminary investigation suggests vehicle 1 was traveling south on VT 14 when the operator attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle which was traveling in the same direction, crossing into the northbound lane of travel. In the area of Griggs Rd, vehicle 1 collided head-on with vehicle 2, which was traveling north in the northbound lane of travel.
The circumstances of this crash are still under investigation, and the identities of those involved are temporarily withheld pending next-of-kin notification. Members of the public who have information regarding this crash are asked to call the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.