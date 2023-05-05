Submit Release
Building a Successful Flood Risk Reduction Application

This webinar will answer what makes a good flood risk reduction application and use FEMA’s example application template to describe the subapplication requirements.

Date: 2023-05-11T18:30:002023-05-11T20:00:00May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

FEMA will host webinars to explain how to use the new Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) application support materials to develop and submit a complete subapplication. This webinar will answer what makes a good flood risk reduction application and use FEMA’s example application template to describe the subapplication requirements.

The presenting team is:

  • Brian Willsey, HMGP Regional Support Team Lead
  • Abdullah Ibraheem, Civil Engineer
  • Tanya Graham Simms, Team Lead BRIC/DTA

