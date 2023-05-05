Building a Successful Flood Risk Reduction Application
This webinar will answer what makes a good flood risk reduction application and use FEMA’s example application template to describe the subapplication requirements.
Date: May 11, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
FEMA will host webinars to explain how to use the new Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) application support materials to develop and submit a complete subapplication.
The presenting team is:
- Brian Willsey, HMGP Regional Support Team Lead
- Abdullah Ibraheem, Civil Engineer
- Tanya Graham Simms, Team Lead BRIC/DTA