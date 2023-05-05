Building a Successful Flood Risk Reduction Application

This webinar will answer what makes a good flood risk reduction application and use FEMA’s example application template to describe the subapplication requirements. Date: 2023-05-11T18:30:002023-05-11T20:00:00May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Time: 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Register Here

FEMA will host webinars to explain how to use the new Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) application support materials to develop and submit a complete subapplication. This webinar will answer what makes a good flood risk reduction application and use FEMA’s example application template to describe the subapplication requirements.

