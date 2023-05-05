Submit Release
FEMA Awards Over $1.1 Million to UMass Memorial Health Care for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.1 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. for the cost of setting up and operating public vaccination sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1,105,390 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the health care system in central Massachusetts – headquartered in Worcester and affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School – for the cost of contracting for staff and using its own materials to provide vaccination clinics to the public between February and August 2021.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist UMass Memorial Health Care, Inc. with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

