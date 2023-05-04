Police investigates suicide incident in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the National Criminal Investigations Department (NCID) are investigating the death of an adult male person who was believed to hang himself inside a bathroom on 30 April 2023 at Kaibia heights.

Director NCID, Superintendent Michael Bole says, “It was alleged that the deceased had an argument with his partner over some marital issues early that evening before hanging himself around 8 and 9pm.”

Superintendent Bole says, “The deceased hung himself with a rope around his neck after being discovered and was transported to the National Referral Hospital.”

Director Bole says, “Currently there are no clues to determine if it is a foul play in relation to the death. Investigation into the matter is still continuing.”

NCID Director Bole says, “Police are working closely with the relatives of the deceased for a possible autopsy to determine the cause of his death.”

“My condolences to the relatives of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” says Mr Bole.

-RSIPF Press