Update No. 1: VSP arrests suspect following shooting in Montgomery

Vermont State Police arrests suspect following shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Vermont (Thursday, May 4, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery that left a man with serious injuries.

Robert Morrell, 77, a resident of Highland Springs Road, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was ordered by the court to be released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

The victim is identified as Kevin Temple, 54, who also lives on Highland Springs Road. He remains hospitalized Thursday night at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he is undergoing treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute about the maintenance of the private road where both men lived. During an argument Thursday afternoon, Morrell produced a .22-caliber revolver and shot the victim one time in the torso. Morrell remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police following investigation of the incident.

The Vermont State Police’s Victim Services Unit is involved with this case, along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, game wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Border Patrol, and Enosburg Rescue.

No additional details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Morrell’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting in which a man was wounded Thursday afternoon, May 4, 2023, outside a home in Montgomery.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity 128 Highland Springs Rd. The victim was transported by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. He was reported to be stable at the hospital as of 4 p.m. The parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages and involves members of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

