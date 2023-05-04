Submit Release
Minister’s statement on International Firefighters’ Day

CANADA, May 4 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement to recognize International Firefighters’ Day:

“International Firefighters’ Day is a day to honour the sacrifices made by firefighters worldwide and here at home. On behalf of the government and people of British Columbia, I would like to express my gratitude to every firefighter in this province.

“Every day, firefighters suit up and protect our homes, businesses, communities and our forests. This work is dangerous. They put their own safety – and sometimes lives – on the line to protect the safety of countless others.

“We know the dangers for firefighters do not end when they return to the fire house or when they come home after their shift. Occupational-related illnesses are as much a danger as the fires they so valiantly fight.

“That’s why our government is continuing to work to help improve the health of firefighters. In November 2022, we expanded the list of presumptive cancers to 18, recognizing the wide range of long-term threats they face daily.

“Physical threats are easier to see; however, the psychological impacts of the job can be profound. We have expanded presumptive mental-health coverage for firefighters.

“As first responders, firefighters are on the front lines of almost every kind of emergency in our society, including a toxic drug supply crisis that has claimed far too many lives in our province.

“Firefighter interventions have saved so many lives. The daily work done by B.C. firefighters is the epitome of public service.

“We depend on you daily. Thank you for everything that you do.”

