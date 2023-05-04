High school students to compete in PEI Envirothon

CANADA, May 4 - High school students will get the chance to explore natural resource sciences and address the real-world challenge of adapting to a changing climate through the annual PEI Envirothon, coordinated by the province’s Forests, Fish and Wildlife division.

The site for this year’s Envirothon testing portion is located within the Wright’s Creek Watershed in Charlottetown. The event begins May 5.

“If we are going to make real change to protect our environment over the long term, we have to make sure young Islanders are engaged in creating innovative solutions. Many students have used the knowledge and experience they gained through Envirothon to go on to further studies and careers in forestry, wildlife biology, fisheries management, agriculture, engineering and many more science fields.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

The PEI Envirothon is part of the international education known as the NCF- Envirothon Program. This program attracts Island high school students who are interested in the environment and how people depend on and interact with the natural world. Island students have participated in Envirothon since 1999.

Students form five-person teams and, collectively, begin to review and study the resources offered on the following core topics:

Forestry;

Soils and Land Use;

Wildlife and Habitats;

Aquatics and Water; and

2023 Current Topic: Adapting to a Changing Climate.

A total of 30 students from four Island high schools volunteered their time to study forestry, aquatic ecosystems, soil and land use, and wildlife habitats to participate in this year’s provincial competition.

Based on the results of the field exams and the team's response to the challenge, a winning team is declared and will go on to participate in the 2023 NCF-Envirothon International Competition in New Brunswick.

“When we announced our plans to work with the Andrews family to establish the John and Christine Andrew Centre of Excellence for Watershed and Aquifer Management, our vision was to help preserve this significant watershed while expanding opportunities for research and learning,” said Holland College President, Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald. “In hosting the PEI Envirothon here, we’re already seeing this goal realized and we hope to inspire the environmental curiosity of future generations.”

The PEI Active Transportation Working Group continues to work with a number of partners to increase safe, connected and accessible routes for both utilitarian and recreational transportation. Around the Wright’s Creek area, there have been a number of investments in new separated pathways and upgrades to closed loop trails, with funding from the Government of Canada, the City of Charlottetown and the provincial Active Transportation Fund. These pathways and trails are important advancements in supporting Islanders in choosing to walk or cycle to their destinations.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca