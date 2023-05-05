BIG SPIRIT INC. HONORS NATIONAL DAY OF AWARENESS OF MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES
EVENT AND WALK TO MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES AWARENESS: MAY 5TH 12PM AT STATE CAPITOL
We fully support the efforts of the MMIR Office, in business and in spirit. This issue touches my heart.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Spirit Inc. is a Native American-owned and operated strategic marketing, creative design, and consulting agency with a robust promotional products supply division based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, announces its support for the National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. Big Spirit Inc. was founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2012 by Shanne Soulier, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, who serves as the company’s President.
An event featuring a gathering and walk marking the day of recognition will take place on May 5, 2023 at 12:00pm at the Minnesota State Capitol. The event is organized by Big Spirit Inc. client, the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (MMIR Office). According to the MMIR Office website the event on May 5, 2023 will feature speakers including Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Senator Mary Kunesh, MMIR Office Director Juliet Rudie, among others. Families affected by MMIR are welcome to speak, participate in prayer, enjoy music, dance, food, and community.
“We fully support the efforts of the MMIR Office, in business and in spirit. This issue touches my heart,” said Big Spirit Inc. President, Shanne Soulier.
The MMIR Office is an arm of the Office of Justice Programs, a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The MMIR Office aims to bring awareness to the indigenous peoples who go missing and are murdered every year.
