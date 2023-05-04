Global Tuna Market Report 2023 to 2028: Growing Popularity of Canned and Processed Tuna Products Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tuna Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global tuna market attained a value of USD 21.97 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for protein-rich food products and the growing popularity of canned and processed tuna, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 33.75 billion by 2028.

Tuna is a saltwater fish belonging to the Thunnini tribe, which includes various species like albacore, yellowfin, bigeye, and skipjack, among others. Tuna is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, while being low in fat. Tuna is consumed fresh, frozen, or processed in various forms, such as canned, smoked, and dried, making it a versatile and convenient option for consumers.

The global tuna market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for protein-rich food products, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and focusing on maintaining a balanced diet. Tuna is a valuable source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vital nutrients like vitamin D and selenium, which have a variety of health benefits like strengthening brain function, promoting muscular growth, and improving heart health.

Another significant factor propelling the growth of the tuna market is the growing popularity of canned and processed tuna products. Canned tuna is convenient, has a long shelf life, and can be used in a variety of recipes, making it an attractive option for busy consumers. The rising demand for ready-to-eat and easy-to-prepare food products has resulted in an increase in the consumption of canned and processed tuna, thereby boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the expanding foodservice industry and the increasing number of sushi and seafood restaurants worldwide are positively impacting the global tuna market expansion. Additionally, the rising disposable income levels and the changing consumer preferences towards diverse food options have further supported the market demand.

Market players are introducing new tuna-based products, such as ready-to-eat tuna meals, tuna snacks, and tuna sushi, to cater to the evolving preferences of consumers, which is driving the tuna market growth. Sustainable and convenient packaging solutions, such as recyclable cans and pouches, are being introduced by manufacturers to enhance the appeal of their tuna products, thereby attracting more customers.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on species, product type, production by region, and consumption by region.

Market Breakup by Species

Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye

Bluefin

Others

Market Breakup by Product Type

Market Breakup by Production by Region

Japan

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan P.C

Republic of Korea

Spain

Others

Market Breakup by Consumption by Region

Japan

United States

China

Taiwan P.C

Republic of Korea

European Union

Others

