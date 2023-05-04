Alliant Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Reaffirming 2023 earnings guidance range of $2.82 - $2.96

First quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share were $0.65

Alliant Energy Corporation LNT today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended March 31 as follows:

GAAP EPS 2023 2022 Utilities and Corporate Services $0.65 $0.73 American Transmission Company (ATC) Holdings 0.04 0.03 Non-utility and Parent (0.04) 0.01 Alliant Energy Consolidated $0.65 $0.77

"We had a solid start to the year and are well positioned to deliver on our long-term growth objectives. With the exception of the mild weather, results were in line with our expectations, allowing us to reaffirm our 2023 earnings guidance," said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Board Chair and CEO. "Guided by our purpose-driven clean energy transition, we are on track to place 840 MW of utility scale solar in service by the first half of 2024."

Utilities and Corporate Services - Alliant Energy's Utilities and Alliant Energy Corporate Services, Inc. (Corporate Services) operations generated $0.65 per share of GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2023, which was $0.08 per share lower than the first quarter of 2022. The primary drivers of lower EPS were lower retail electric and gas sales due to impacts of warmer than normal temperatures on customer demand in 2023, compared to an increase in sales in the first quarter of 2022 due to impacts of colder than normal temperatures on customer demand, higher interest expense and timing of income tax expense. These items were partially offset by higher electric revenues resulting from higher revenue requirements and allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC) from Wisconsin Power and Light Company's (WPL's) capital investments.

Non-utility and Parent - Alliant Energy's Non-utility and Parent operations generated $(0.04) per share of GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2023, which was a $0.05 per share earnings decrease compared to the first quarter of 2022. The lower EPS was primarily driven by higher interest expense.

Details regarding GAAP EPS variances between the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 for Alliant Energy are as follows:

Variance Estimated temperature impact on retail electric and gas sales ($0.07) Higher interest expense (0.06) Revenue requirements and higher AFUDC from WPL capital investments 0.05 Timing of income tax expense (0.02) Other (0.02) Total ($0.12)

Estimated temperature impact on retail electric and gas sales - Alliant Energy's retail electric and gas sales decreased an estimated $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2023 due to impacts of warmer than normal temperatures on customer demand, compared to an estimated increase of $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2022 due to the impacts of colder than normal temperatures on customer demand.

Higher interest expense - Total long-term debt increased due to additional financings in 2022 and 2023 largely to fund capital expenditures, including the solar expansion program in Wisconsin. In addition, increases in short-term debt interest rates contributed to higher interest expense in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Revenue requirements and higher AFUDC from WPL capital investments - In December 2021, WPL received an order from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) approving WPL's proposed settlement for its retail electric and gas rate review covering the 2022/2023 Test Period. In December 2022, WPL received an order from the PSCW approving an additional annual base rate increase of $9 million for WPL's retail gas customers covering the 2023 Test Period. WPL recognized a $0.03 per share increase in 2023 due to higher revenue requirements from increasing rate base, including investments in solar generation. The construction activity related to these investments also resulted in $0.02 per share higher AFUDC in 2023.

Timing of income tax expense - Income tax expense is recorded each quarter based on an estimated annual effective tax rate and the proportion of full year earnings generated each quarter, which causes fluctuations in the amount of tax expense quarter-over-quarter. The income tax expense timing resulted in lower earnings of $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2023 compared to lower earnings of $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2022. The income tax expense timing variance will reverse by the end of the year.

2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy is reaffirming its EPS guidance for 2023 of $2.82 - $2.96. Assumptions for Alliant Energy's 2023 EPS guidance include, but are not limited to:

Ability of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and WPL to earn their authorized rates of return

Stable economy and resulting implications on utility sales

Normal temperatures in its utility service territories

Execution of cost controls

Execution of capital expenditure and financing plans

Consolidated effective tax rate of 2%

The 2023 earnings guidance does not include the impacts of any material non-cash valuation adjustments, regulatory-related charges or credits, reorganizations or restructurings, future changes in laws including corporate tax reform in Iowa, regulations or regulatory policies, changes in credit loss liabilities related to guarantees, pending lawsuits and disputes, settlement charges related to pension and other postretirement benefit plans, federal and state income tax audits and other Internal Revenue Service proceedings, impacts from changes to the authorized return on equity for ATC, changes in GAAP and tax methods of accounting that may impact the reported results of Alliant Energy, or certain nonrecurring or infrequent items that are, in management's view, not reflective of ongoing operations.

Earnings Conference Call

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies - Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company - and of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC, the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-utility operations. Alliant Energy, whose core purpose is to serve customers and build stronger communities, is an energy-services provider with utility subsidiaries serving approximately 995,000 electric and 430,000 natural gas customers. Providing its customers in the Midwest with regulated electricity and natural gas service is the Company's primary focus. Alliant Energy, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a component of the S&P 500 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LNT. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.alliantenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding Alliant Energy's financial results, this press release includes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Alliant Energy included in this press release IPL; WPL; Corporate Services; Utilities and Corporate Services; ATC Holdings; and Non-utility and Parent EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Alliant Energy believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they facilitate an understanding of segment performance and trends, and provide additional information about Alliant Energy's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that management uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance.

This press release references year-over-year variances in utility electric margins and utility gas margins. Utility electric margins and utility gas margins are non-GAAP financial measures that will be reported and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating income, in our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all "per share" references in this release refer to earnings per diluted share.

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS SUMMARY (Unaudited) The following tables provide a summary of Alliant Energy's results for the three months ended March 31: EPS: GAAP EPS 2023 2022 IPL $0.29 $0.35 WPL 0.35 0.37 Corporate Services 0.01 0.01 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 0.65 0.73 ATC Holdings 0.04 0.03 Non-utility and Parent (0.04) 0.01 Alliant Energy Consolidated $0.65 $0.77

Earnings (in millions): GAAP Income (Loss) 2023 2022 IPL $72 $87 WPL 88 92 Corporate Services 3 4 Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 163 183 ATC Holdings 9 8 Non-utility and Parent (9) 1 Alliant Energy Consolidated $163 $192

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Electric utility $768 $773 Gas utility 276 262 Other utility 11 11 Non-utility 22 22 1,077 1,068 Operating expenses: Electric production fuel and purchased power 157 168 Electric transmission service 146 138 Cost of gas sold 181 168 Other operation and maintenance: Energy efficiency costs 20 11 Non-utility Travero 16 16 Other 138 126 Depreciation and amortization 166 166 Taxes other than income taxes 31 27 855 820 Operating income 222 248 Other (income) and deductions: Interest expense 94 74 Equity income from unconsolidated investments, net (17) (15) Allowance for funds used during construction (19) (11) Other 3 — 61 48 Income before income taxes 161 200 Income tax expense (benefit) (2) 8 Net income attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners $163 $192 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 251.2 250.6 Diluted 251.4 250.9 Earnings per weighted average common share attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners (basic and diluted) $0.65 $0.77

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $157 $20 Other current assets 1,035 1,230 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,396 16,247 Investments 569 559 Other assets 2,083 2,107 Total assets $20,240 $20,163 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $808 $408 Commercial paper 60 642 Other short-term borrowings 50 — Other current liabilities 990 1,313 Long-term debt, net (excluding current portion) 8,132 7,668 Other liabilities 3,872 3,856 Alliant Energy Corporation common equity 6,328 6,276 Total liabilities and equity $20,240 $20,163

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Cash flows from operating activities excluding accounts receivable sold to a third party $329 $379 Accounts receivable sold to a third party (141) (128) Net cash flows from operating activities 188 251 Cash flows used for investing activities: Construction and acquisition expenditures: Utility business (417) (307) Other (34) (23) Proceeds from sale of partial ownership interest in West Riverside 25 — Cash receipts on sold receivables 173 115 Other (10) (8) Net cash flows used for investing activities (263) (223) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock dividends (113) (107) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 862 650 Payments to retire long-term debt — (300) Net change in commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (532) (239) Other (5) (1) Net cash flows from financing activities 212 3 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 137 31 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24 40 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $161 $71

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING STATISTICS March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Common shares outstanding (000s) 251,388 250,814 Book value per share $25.17 $24.23 Quarterly common dividend rate per share $0.4525 $0.4275

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Utility electric sales (000s of megawatt-hours) Residential 1,806 1,945 Commercial 1,554 1,612 Industrial 2,564 2,596 Industrial - co-generation customers 277 235 Retail subtotal 6,201 6,388 Sales for resale: Wholesale 698 721 Bulk power and other 1,243 1,224 Other 15 17 Total 8,157 8,350 Utility retail electric customers (at March 31) Residential 843,367 836,907 Commercial 144,932 144,752 Industrial 2,416 2,441 Total 990,715 984,100 Utility gas sold and transported (000s of dekatherms) Residential 13,044 15,360 Commercial 8,500 9,589 Industrial 766 1,146 Retail subtotal 22,310 26,095 Transportation / other 32,614 29,877 Total 54,924 55,972 Utility retail gas customers (at March 31) Residential 381,714 378,990 Commercial 45,050 44,749 Industrial 324 341 Total 427,088 424,080 Estimated margin increases (decreases) from impacts of temperatures (in millions) - Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Electric margins ($9) $7 Gas margins (6) 4 Total temperature impact on margins ($15) $11

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Normal Heating degree days (HDDs) (a) Cedar Rapids, Iowa (IPL) 3,155 3,749 3,435 Madison, Wisconsin (WPL) 3,184 3,719 3,527

(a) HDDs are calculated using a simple average of the high and low temperatures each day compared to a 65 degree base. Normal degree days are calculated using a rolling 20-year average of historical HDDs.

