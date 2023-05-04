CBP enhances oversight and accountability by hiring new criminal investigators

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently announced that it has been granted direct-hire authority that enhances the agency’s ability to rapidly hire highly qualified personnel of diverse backgrounds to complete CBP’s goal of hiring 300 new criminal investigators by the end of the year. These highly trained personnel will investigate allegations of serious misconduct on the part of CBP personnel along with reviewing use of force and critical incidents as well as in-custody deaths. CBP has undertaken significant reform and modernization of its accountability processes and its use of force policies. Building a more robust staff of criminal investigators is another step in maintaining the public’s trust through accountability and transparency, which is vital to CBP’s mission.

“This direct hiring authority enables CBP to hire new personnel more quickly and efficiently, allowing OPR to carry out its expanded responsibilities,” said Andrea Bright, Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources. “These new hires will be supporting a diverse and dynamic mission while upholding the public’s trust in our government.”

Under the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, OPR took on more responsibility to ensure the highest levels of accountability and maximize transparency. Additional criminal investigators will bring unique skills to independently process critical incidents and keep CBP accountable to the public for which it serves.

New criminal investigators will attend an 11-week Criminal Investigator Training Program in Georgia and a six-week OPR training program in West Virginia as well as continual training throughout their career. All new criminal investigators receive advanced training in interviewing, death and sexual assault investigations, crime scene processing, and procedures for reviewing use of force incidents including those captured by body worn camera.

OPR criminal investigators conduct inter-regional investigations that have national and international implications. They are responsible for investigating individuals, businesses, employees, and criminal organizations that represent a significant threat to national security through the corruption, or attempted corruption, of CBP personnel and programs, to include foreign intelligence organizations and terrorist groups seeking to compromise CBP personnel

Visit the CBP website and click Apply Now to submit a criminal investigator application. For more information about the role, email an Office of Professional Responsibility recruiter at oprrecruiting@cbp.dhs.gov.