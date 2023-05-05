Installing a Built-in Foaming Soap Dispenser from Ultimate Kitchen Reduces the Levels of Single-Use Plastic in Landfills

Built in Foaming Soap Dispenser with Satin Finish Upgrade your hand washing game with our stylish and convenient built-in foaming soap dispensers. Say goodbye to cluttered counters and hello to a sleek and functional sink setup! #UltimateKitchen #BuiltInSoapDispenser Upgrade your hand washing game with our stylish and convenient built-in foaming soap dispensers. Say goodbye to cluttered counters and hello to a sleek and functional sink setup! #UltimateKitchen #BuiltInSoapDispenser Upgrade your hand washing game with our stylish and convenient built-in foaming soap dispensers. Say goodbye to cluttered counters and hello to a sleek and functional sink setup! #UltimateKitchen #BuiltInSoapDispenser Upgrade your hand washing game with our stylish and convenient built-in foaming soap dispensers. Say goodbye to cluttered counters and hello to a sleek and functional sink setup! #UltimateKitchen #BuiltInSoapDispenser

Installing a Built-in Foaming Soap Dispenser from Ultimate Kitchen Reduces the Increasingly Higher Levels of Single-Use Plastic Soap Bottles in Local Landfills

At Ultimate Kitchen, we are committed to helping home owners make eco-friendly choices. Our built-in foaming soap dispensers eliminate the need for disposable single-use plastic soap bottles.” — Michael Weir

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Kitchen, a leading manufacturer of built-in foaming soap dispensers, is proud to announce their commitment to reducing plastic waste with their innovative product line. By offering a line of elegantly designed built-in foaming soap dispensers, homeowners no longer need to purchase single-use plastic dispensers that clutter up their countertops and fill up our local landfills. This provides the homeowner with a sustainable solution to reduce their environmental impact.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic bottles make up a significant portion of the plastic waste generated in the United States. By using Ultimate Kitchen's built-in foaming soap dispensers, homeowners can significantly reduce their contribution to this waste stream.

"We are thrilled to offer a product that not only simplifies hand washing and dishwashing, but also helps our customers reduce their environmental footprint," said Michael Weir, co-founder of Ultimate Kitchen. "Our built-in foaming soap dispensers are a long-lasting, sustainable solution that our customers can feel good about using in their homes."

Ultimate Kitchen's built-in foaming soap dispensers are mounted directly to the countertop next to the sink, providing a convenient and permanent fixture for producing foaming hand soap for washing hands, or foaming dish soap for washing dishes. The unit has a 3.5 inch nozzle that easily clears the sink and can shoot soap into the sink, and is made of 304 stainless steel.

"We are thrilled to make it easier for homeowners across the country to purchase our innovative counter-mounted foaming soap dispensers," said Michael and Suzanne Weir, founders of Ultimate Kitchen. "Our products are made of 304 stainless steel, and the dispenser comes with a large 17 oz soap bottle. We also sell an extension tube that allows users to run a tube directly from the dispenser to a jug of soap sitting at the bottom of the sink cabinet."

In addition to their environmental benefits, Ultimate Kitchen's built-in foaming soap dispensers also offer a range of other features and benefits, such as ease of installation and use, durability, and a sleek and modern design. They are available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart, but for the best pricing value, go directly to Ultimate-Kitchen.com.

