Follow Through the Real-Life Accounts of Dr. Muhammed Niaz in His Endeavor for Justice
Dr. Muhammed Niaz transports readers to his harrowing journey of defending his honor and profession in an enthralling memoirTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Opioid Crisis in North America has been one of the most detrimental public health debacles since the 1900s. In his memoir Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship, Dr. Muhammed Niaz writes about how he got entangled in a legal battle of the said catastrophe, offering a cautionary tale to the general public and medical professionals alike.
Initially set out to pursue Accounting, Dr. Niaz found the calling of medicine more profound after seeing the anatomical models that his brother, then a medical student, brought home to study. Realizing his inclination to the said field, his father advised him to become a doctor. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Niaz left Pakistan and his own budding family for the U.S. to grasp the opportunity of higher education.
“A powerful book,” Grady Harp writes in his Amazon review. He shares that the memoir “also addresses racism… the flaws in the DEA system imposed on physicians for prescribing pain meds, and the extraordinary legal battles physicians… face about which the public is never informed.”
Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship is a must-read for those who are fond of untangling the intricacies of medicine and law. Its informative recount will surely enlighten and give awareness to its readers.
Know more about how Dr. Muhammed Niaz overcame this crisis by grabbing a copy of Bushwhacked: Captain of the Ship, available in hardcover and digital format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other online book retailers.
