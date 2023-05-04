YACSS Announces Panel of Speakers for the First Annual YACSS SEO Conference

The 2-day conference in Aalborg, Denmark, will feature SEO experts such as Jesper Nissen, Randy Rohde, Terry Power, Bradley Benner, Holly Starks, Roman Alexander Wellington, and Carolyn Holzman

/EIN News/ -- Aalborg, Denmark, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YACSS announces the panel of speakers for the first annual YACSS SEO Conference to be held at Hotel Comwell Hvide Hus in Aalborg, Denmark, from 19 and 20 May 2023.



The following speakers are SEO experts, who will provide valuable insights and expertise in various aspects of SEO, link building, and cloud stacking:

Jesper Nissen – Jesper started his career in the IT industry in 2004. A few years later, in 2008, he designed a complete CMS from scratch and launched his first web agency. Jesper currently heads SEO Danmark and is the founder of YACSS, a web-based software that builds SEO-optimized websites.

Randy Rohde – Randy is the founder and CEO of 38 Digital Marketing, a full-service SEO agency based in Ohio. He has been helping companies and individuals generate more leads and make money online by leveraging the power of social media, Google, and press releases.

Terry Power – Terry is an American SEO specialist who uses tested SEO methods for page ranking. He is one of the pioneers of cloud stacking, and he will present link building techniques that complement cloud links and strengthen URLs at the conference.

Bradly Benner – The founder of Semantic Mastery, an online web training and education site, Bradley has several years of combined experience in SEO and internet marketing. He is one of the thought leaders in online marketing.

Holly Starks – Considered an all-time SEO legend, Holly Starks is currently running Google’s largest news-approved network. She is known for her unbelievable SEO achievements, such as ranking GMB profiles in just under 7 minutes.

Roman Alexander Wellington – Roman is an American entrepreneur, best-selling author, and award-winning business consultant. He has founded 9 companies, including two multi-award-winning firms in digital marketing and public relations. Roman is helping companies with their digital marketing and branding strategies.

Carolyn Holzman – An SEO expert and a podcast host, Carolyn is also the president of American Way Median, an American-based SEO company. She has created a multitude of YouTube videos about indexing and forensic SEO. She is also an expert in indexing and crawling.

Henrik Bondtofte – Henrik is one of Denmark's leading experts in link building. He started his SEO stint in 2005 and published a book on link building and search engine optimization. Henrik is currently offering enterprise SEO services for large Danish companies.

To learn more about the YACSS SEO Conference 2023, visit https://yacss.site/yacss-conference-2023/.

About YACSS SEO Conference

YACSS SEO Conference is the only SEO conference in the world focusing mainly on link building and cloud stacking. Its first conference will be held in Aalborg, Denmark, at the luxurious Comwell Hotel Hvide Hus, featuring SEO experts worldwide.

