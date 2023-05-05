William Howard Taft University Offers 100% Online Doctor of Business Administration Program
Classes Start June 27th and August 29th - Enrollment is Now OpenLAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- William Howard Taft University is proud to offer a 100% online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. With over 40 years of experience in distance education, Taft University is well-equipped to provide students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the business world.
The DBA program at Taft University is designed to provide students with the most up-to-date and comprehensive understanding of business administration. This is a professional degree program, which emphasizes coursework in business leadership and management. Students will gain a thorough understanding of the principles and practices of business administration, as well as the ability to apply them in a variety of contexts. The program also focuses on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as the ability to communicate effectively in a business setting.
The DBA program at William Howard Taft University is offered with great benefits such as:
Flexibility
Complete the coursework and final exams 100% online - no physical classroom attendance or specific class time required.
Value
Only $360.00 per unit - receive quality education and service without the traditional doctorate program price tag.
Quality
The faculty and staff at Taft University are experienced in facilitating online learning, and are committed to providing students with the best possible education.
This DBA program is of particular interest to mid- and senior-level managers who desire high level education in the theoretical and practical aspects of operating a business. It focuses on how business is conducted in the United States but is open to international students that would benefit from a better understanding of U.S. business operations. Though leadership skills are subject to cultural differences, the fundamentals apply to the global marketplace for business managers who wish to emulate the successful U.S. business models. Students will gain knowledge in important areas such as:
- Organizational Design
- Business Law
- Global Economy
- Negotiations & Dispute Settlement
Applicants may choose between Independent Study and Directed Study formats. Students who enroll in the Directed Study format may also apply for federal financial aid to cover the cost of their program. Interest free installment plans are also available to help with the cost of tuition.
The Doctor of Business Administration program at Taft University is an ideal choice for those looking to advance their careers in the business world. Through the use of interactive technology, students will be able to engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers and instructors, and gain a deeper understanding of the material. With its comprehensive curriculum and experienced faculty, Taft University is the perfect place to gain the knowledge and skills needed to succeed.
Classes start June 27th (Independent Study) and August 29th (Independent and Directed Study) - apply now or request more information by clicking HERE.
