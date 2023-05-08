Newest Indoor Pickleball Club Coming to Central New Jersey In The Fall
The Pickleball Club at Monroe will have 10 indoor courts with dedicated lines and fencing, on natural court material, in a climate-controlled environment.MONROE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest dedicated indoor pickleball club is set to open in Monroe, NJ on September 10, 2023. The Pickleball Club at Monroe will have 10 pickleball-only courts, with dedicated lines and fencing, on natural court material, in a climate-controlled environment. There will also be a large social area to watch the games, watch TV, or play cornhole, and a private room available for rental.
The club will also be the first in the area to have a Junior’s program, dedicated to the development of kids’ skills in the sport. In addition there will be optional private lessons that are able to be filmed, so players can see their strokes and movements, similar to the experience of private golf lessons.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, and as pickleball enthusiasts we cannot wait to share this with the local community,” says Michael Rosenberg, one of the owners. “Most pickleball players who want to play indoors must share the courts with other sports, often leading to confusion with multiple sets of lines, and fighting over playing time. Our courts will be dedicated just to the sport of pickleball.”
Features and benefits of The Pickleball Club at Monroe include:
Indoor temperature-controlled environment
Asphalt playing surface, ideal for the sport and ball bouncing
Fenced in, regulation-sized courts, with permanent net posts
No poles or columns as obstructions
Ample lighting
Social area to relax and watch other players
Built-in camera system to record and playback your practices, clinics, and games for instruction
Over 25 types of clinics to learn the sport, from beginner to advanced
PPR-certified instructors
The Pickleball Club at Monroe will be open starting Sunday September 10, 2023. For more information please visit www.thepickleballclubnj.com.
