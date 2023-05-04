Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,745 in the last 365 days.

Small businesses invited to attend free 2023 Business Development Matchmaking Event

Posted on May 4, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Center, invite small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) to attend a free Business Development Matchmaking event.  

This event will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi (BIA) in Waipahu at 94-487 Akoki Street, rooms 203 and 205. 

Small businesses and DBE that seek to partner with Prime Contractors on their future construction project(s) will have opportunities to: 

  • Meet contract awarding decision makers in a fast-paced way  
  • Network with Prime Contractors, Resource Partners and Federal Contracting Officers 
  • Market their firm and foster business relationships 

Please bring copies of your firm’s capability statement, a clipboard, a pen and business cards. Advanced registration is required and space is limited. Free parking is available for event participants. Registration ends Wednesday, May 18, 2023, at 3 p.m.  

For event details and registration, click here  

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or to request language interpretation, contact Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. 

 

### 

You just read:

Small businesses invited to attend free 2023 Business Development Matchmaking Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more