Small businesses invited to attend free 2023 Business Development Matchmaking Event

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Hawaiʻi Minority Business Development Center, invite small business owners and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) to attend a free Business Development Matchmaking event.

This event will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi (BIA) in Waipahu at 94-487 Akoki Street, rooms 203 and 205.

Small businesses and DBE that seek to partner with Prime Contractors on their future construction project(s) will have opportunities to:

Meet contract awarding decision makers in a fast-paced way

Network with Prime Contractors, Resource Partners and Federal Contracting Officers

Market their firm and foster business relationships

Please bring copies of your firm’s capability statement, a clipboard, a pen and business cards. Advanced registration is required and space is limited. Free parking is available for event participants. Registration ends Wednesday, May 18, 2023, at 3 p.m.

For event details and registration, click here

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability or to request language interpretation, contact Daniel Williams at (808) 831-7914 or [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled.

