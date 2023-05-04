Submit Release
Ultimate Kitchen Launches New Website to Expand Distribution of Innovative Sink Mounted Built-in Foaming Soap Dispensers

Upgrade your hand washing game with our stylish and convenient built-in foaming soap dispensers. Say goodbye to cluttered counters and hello to a sleek and functional sink setup! #UltimateKitchen #BuiltInSoapDispenser

Innovative Built-in Foaming Soap dispenser for kitchen or bath available at distributor's warehouse website for less than you can find it on Amazon or Walmart.

Our built-in foaming soap dispensers are the perfect addition to any home, offering convenience and style. We are proud to be the only sellers of this product in the USA.”
— Michael Weir

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultimate Kitchen, a leading supplier of built-in foaming soap dispensers, has launched a new website to expand its distribution channels and make its products more widely available to homeowners throughout the United States.

"On our site we can afford to offer our products at a substantial discount, up to 25% off, of what customers would pay on today's most popular ecommerce platforms", said Michael Weir, founder of Ultimate Kitchen. "Since we are not paying the seller fees on these sites for each purchase, we pass those savings directly to our valued customers.

Since 2010, Ultimate Kitchen has been designing and manufacturing high-quality built-in foaming soap dispensers that are mounted to the countertop next to the sink. These permanent fixtures make it easy for users to produce foaming hand soap for washing their hands or foaming dish soap for washing their dishes. The unique design of the dispensers allows for a 3.5 inch nozzle that easily clears the sink and can shoot soap directly into the sink.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website and make it easier for homeowners across the country to purchase our innovative foaming soap dispensers," said Weir. "Our products are made of 304 stainless steel, and the dispenser comes with a 17 oz bottle. We also sell an extension tube that allows users to run a tube directly from the dispenser to a jug of soap sitting at the bottom of the sink cabinet."

The new website features a range of built-in foaming soap dispensers, available in different finishes as well as many other built in soap dispensers for your kitchen sink or bathroom sink. The company also offers installation videos and other resources to help homeowners install the dispensers easily and quickly.

"We are excited to bring our high-quality products to more homeowners than ever before," added Weir. "We believe that our built-in foaming soap dispensers are a game-changer in the world of home cleaning, and we can't wait to share them with a wider audience."

